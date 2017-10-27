A former cancer patient has used his leg amputation to create an inspired Halloween costume

At nine years old Josh Sundquist was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and given a 50% chance of survival.

He survived, but amid a year of chemotherapy had his left leg amputated – but that hasn’t stopped him living a fascinating and wonderfully full life.

Amongst Paralympic heroics, motivational speeches and bestselling books, the 33-year-old has become particularly well known for the way he uses his disability at Halloween – and his latest example is another moment of brilliance.

Sundquist’s outfit as Tigger – with his lone leg acting as the Winnie The Pooh character’s bouncy tail – is inspiring and entertaining in equal measure.

Josh was declared cured of cancer at 13. According to his website, he was named in the United States Paralympic Ski Team in 2006, now competes as a member of the US Amputee Soccer Team and has also worked as a comedian.

Meanwhile, his memoir Just Don’t Fall was a national bestseller and he has made speeches to groups including businesses and the White House.

Sundquist’s previous costumes have included Lumiere from Beauty And The Beast, a player from table football and an ingenious flamingo which required him to walk on crutches held in his hands.

HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN ? 6.5 days In 2013 spotted an ostrich at the zoo and thought, “Hey that looks like me. If I was, you know, doing a handstand on my crutches.” A few minutes later, I walked by the flamingos and thought, “Even better.” pic.twitter.com/Qho2zfxMmr — Josh Sundquist (@JoshSundquist) October 25, 2017

Once again, Sundquist has set the bar for Halloween costumes this year to a whole new level.