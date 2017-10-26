Advertising
Welcome to the Fluffytorium: A sanctuary for all things fluffy
Guinness World Records is inviting members of the public for some relaxing dog and cat sessions.
Guinness World Records has created something lovers of everything cute and soft won’t be able to get enough of.
The Amazing Animals Fluffytorium has opened in London – and, as you might be able to guess, it’s there to celebrate all things fluffy.
A floof paradise indeed – and it turns out the Fluffytorium might be a much-needed sanctuary.
According to Guinness World Records, they did some research and found that only a third of pet owners in Britain would consider having a long-haired pet – put off by moulted hair.
The Fluffytorium has been set up to celebrate the release of Guinness World Records’ new title Amazing Animals – a book focused on record-breaking and fascinating animals.
The Fluffytorium opens its doors on October 27 and 28 in Soho.
