Watch the vehicle aiming to break 1,000mph take a test drive in Cornwall

A British car which will attempt to break the land speed record in 2019 has been tested in public for the first time.

Arriving at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, the Bloodhound SSC is designed to be the first capable of reaching 1,000mph – so this test run is worth a look.

The Bloodhound SSC is driven by ex-RAF fighter pilot Andy Green and will attempt to break the land speed record in South Africa in 2019.

A very happy Andy Green and Richard Noble post two very successful runs! #BloodhoundIsGo #Newquay2017 pic.twitter.com/YXuPVJaEZK — BLOODHOUND SSC (@BLOODHOUND_SSC) October 26, 2017

Green already holds the record and is the first person to break the sound barrier on land – travelling at 763mph in 1997 in the Thrust SSC.

The sound barrier is broken when something travels faster than the speed of sound – which varies depending on the air it is passing through but at sea level on Earth and at around 15C is about 760mph.

In this latest endeavour the aim is not to break the sound barrier, but the 1,000mph mark – significantly faster.

To reach that speed the Bloodhound is fitted with an EJ200 jet engine, sourced from a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

BLOODHOUND SSC IS GO!! 0-200 in 8 seconds. The EJ200 staggeringly loud. 2G acceleration #bloodhoundssc #newquay2017 pic.twitter.com/sudhwIqGwG — BLOODHOUND SSC (@BLOODHOUND_SSC) October 26, 2017

“We came here to show the world Bloodhound is go,” said Green. “I cannot think of a better way to do it than that run. Two back-to-back runs, the longest runs we’ve done, the highest speeds we’ve done, the most energy going into the brakes.

“The car just said: ‘I can do all of this. I’m designed for supersonic speed but this I can do easily.'”