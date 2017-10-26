Advertising
Watch: Rocky the chocolate Labrador wins Westminster Dog of the Year 2017
The rookie has won the 25th instalment of the annual competition.
A chocolate Labrador called Rocky has won Westminster Dog of the Year 2017.
The competition was in its landmark 25th year – and Rocky, a rookie, was all smiles.
The competition is organised jointly by Dogs Trust and The Kennel Club, London. It is open to all canines belonging to MPs and Lords and celebrates the special relationship between human and dog.
Ten canines took part from across political parties.
