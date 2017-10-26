This police officer turned a little boy’s birthday from sad to incredible

When a child was left alone at the school gates on his birthday, a police officer stepped in to give him an unforgettable day.

The Green Bay Police Department in Wisconsin, USA, shared a heartwarming story on Tuesday about one of its officers being called to a school when a boy wasn’t collected one afternoon.

It turned out the eight-year-old’s mother is in prison and the school had no other family contacts to call to pick the child up, and then it emerged it was his birthday.

Yesterday Officer Robinson responded to a local elementary school for a child that was not picked up at the end of the… Posted by Green Bay Police Department on Tuesday, October 24, 2017

This act of kindness was made possible by the restaurant chain handing out meal vouchers to the police service for officers to give out as they see fit.

After a meal and a drive around, Officer Robinson returned the little boy to his grandfather.

Darryl Robinson press conference Posted by Green Bay Police Department on Wednesday, October 25, 2017

“And if he wants to come tour the police station or see more stuff that we have to offer here, like the SWAT vehicle or other emergency vehicles that we have, and play with the lights and sirens, I’d be happy to do that with him.”