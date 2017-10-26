This guy let his sister give him a manicure and it’s taking Twitter by storm

An 18-year-old from the US has gone viral after he literally offered a hand to his little sister who is hoping to become a beautician.

Twitter user @sugarsiah, who did not want to be named, let his 14-year-old sister practise her skills by giving him a fabulous manicure – and pictures of him with his new fake nails have been retweeted tens of thousands of times.

(@sugarsiah/Twitter)

“It taught me that you just gotta go with the flow and know that certain things don’t make you less of a man,” @sugarsiah told the Press Association. “My sister loved it and was actually shocked when I said yes.”

(@sugarsiah/Twitter)

“I took them off after I woke up to use the bathroom and when I went to wipe things didn’t go so well,” said @sugarsiah.

lil sister wanna be a nail tech or sum shit like that and she asked if she could practice on me….not gon on lie I feel like a bad bitch.. pic.twitter.com/5vaGkkyVAz — suga.mp4 (@sugarsiah) October 26, 2017

In case you think the youngster has been put off helping his sister out again though, think again.

“If people wanted to see her do them again I would let it happen,” said @sugarsiah.