This guy let his sister give him a manicure and it’s taking Twitter by storm
“Certain things don’t make you less of a man.”
An 18-year-old from the US has gone viral after he literally offered a hand to his little sister who is hoping to become a beautician.
Twitter user @sugarsiah, who did not want to be named, let his 14-year-old sister practise her skills by giving him a fabulous manicure – and pictures of him with his new fake nails have been retweeted tens of thousands of times.
“It taught me that you just gotta go with the flow and know that certain things don’t make you less of a man,” @sugarsiah told the Press Association. “My sister loved it and was actually shocked when I said yes.”
“I took them off after I woke up to use the bathroom and when I went to wipe things didn’t go so well,” said @sugarsiah.
In case you think the youngster has been put off helping his sister out again though, think again.
“If people wanted to see her do them again I would let it happen,” said @sugarsiah.
