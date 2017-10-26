This guy gave his grandmother trendy sunglasses and now all her friends own a pair too

When Ian Price’s girlfriend told him that no, she did not like the circle-rim sunglasses he had purchased he made an intriguing decision – he gave them to his grandmother Carolyn.

Carolyn took a liking to the trendy shades – bought for 7 dollars (£5.32) from Amazon – and now, incredibly all of her friends own a pair too.

Carolyn uses a wheelchair (Courtesy of Ian Price)

Ian’s family receive pictures of Carolyn in group texts sent by her home health aide, and he said she is wearing the sunglasses in “nearly all” the pictures.

“Her friends chose to buy matching pairs because they like to make fashion statements for a bit of attention in their golden years,” said Ian. “They’re good friends who’ve known each other for a few decades.”

One of Carolyn’s friends taking a selfie (Courtesy of Ian Price)

“They also have hot pink vests which look nice but also double as visibility safety for when they take walks on the country road together,” said Ian.

Ian posted a picture of Carolyn and her crew on Reddit where he remarked: “They look like they’re about to drop the hottest album of 2017.”

The post has more than 82,000 upvotes.

Why take them off in the gym? (Courtesy of Ian Price)

“My grandmother herself though never got on board with the whole internet thing though and I doubt she cares one way or the other,” said Ian. “She just likes to look good in a picture with her friends.”

So, why didn’t Ian’s girlfriend like the sunglasses?

Carolyn showing she has the look required (Courtesy of Ian Price)

“They were only $7 on Amazon so when I was visiting my grandmother and she needed a pair of shades it just seemed like a better fit.”