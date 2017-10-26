Advertising
See the brilliant archive pictures of Piccadilly Circus through the years as the lights return
From shining through foggy mornings to being dimmed for the death of Winston Churchill, there’s a lot of history in the lights.
The neon extravaganza of Piccadilly Circus has returned after a 10-month hiatus for redevelopment work.
The world-famous advertising lights were turned off in January to allow for a new-style screen to be installed.
Here we look back at some moments in the lights’ history:
1959
Adverts for Bovril, Coca-Cola and Wrigley’s chewing gum were illuminated.
1965
1995
The slogan read: “Whatever he does today, you’re still worse off”.
2007
Coca-Cola’s prime advertising slot was also accompanied by the Stoke City logo because the drinks giant was the sponsor of the Football League. The same year, people could pay for personal messages to scroll through the adverts.
2009
Lights were also turned off across famous landmarks and buildings around the world including, in London, the Palace of Westminster, Wembley Stadium and Canary Wharf.
2012
The poetry sat alongside adverts for Diet Coke, Hyundai, Samsung and McDonald’s.
December 2016
January 2017
October 2017
