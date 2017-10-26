See the brilliant archive pictures of Piccadilly Circus through the years as the lights return

The neon extravaganza of Piccadilly Circus has returned after a 10-month hiatus for redevelopment work.

The world-famous advertising lights were turned off in January to allow for a new-style screen to be installed.

Here we look back at some moments in the lights’ history:

1959

(PA)

Adverts for Bovril, Coca-Cola and Wrigley’s chewing gum were illuminated.

1965

(PA)

Advertising

1995

(Neil Munns/PA)

The slogan read: “Whatever he does today, you’re still worse off”.

2007

Advertising

(Rebecca Harley/PA)

Coca-Cola’s prime advertising slot was also accompanied by the Stoke City logo because the drinks giant was the sponsor of the Football League. The same year, people could pay for personal messages to scroll through the adverts.

2009

(Yui Mok/PA)

Lights were also turned off across famous landmarks and buildings around the world including, in London, the Palace of Westminster, Wembley Stadium and Canary Wharf.

2012

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The poetry sat alongside adverts for Diet Coke, Hyundai, Samsung and McDonald’s.

December 2016

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

January 2017

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

October 2017