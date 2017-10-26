Off-duty policeman saves fellow diner choking on fast food

This incredible footage has been shared by police after one of their off-duty officers stepped in to help a man who was choking.

The video shows a man and a child eating at a branch of Buffalo Wild Wings in the US state of New Jersey.

The diner can be seen trying to catch his breath, putting his hands to his mouth and then reaching for a drink before Trooper Dennis Palaia steps in.

Off-Duty Trooper Saves Choking Man New Jersey State Police Recruits are taught in the academy to expect the unexpected and to always be prepared to act. Trooper Dennis Palaia, of Troop “B” Tactical Patrol Unit, showed why this important lesson holds true whether on or off duty.On Sunday, October 22, Trooper Palaia was enjoying a day off with his son at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockaway Township, N.J. when something went terribly wrong. Shortly after sitting down to enjoy a Sunday of watching football with his son, Trooper Palaia noticed that a man at a nearby table was in distress. Without hesitation, he rushed to the man who was showing signs that he could not breathe. Recognizing that the man was choking, he immediately began the Heimlich Maneuver. Trooper Palaia quickly wrapped his arms around the man’s waist and provided four abdominal thrusts, which cleared his airway.The man was able to breathe and his skin tone returned to its natural color. The victim thanked Trooper Palaia for his life-saving efforts. And with the exception of a sore throat and aching ribs, we are pleased to report that the man made a full recovery and is eternally grateful to Trooper Palaia, whose quick and decisive actions undoubtedly prevented a tragedy.Phenomenal job Trooper Palaia! #Attaboy! Posted by New Jersey State Police on Wednesday, October 25, 2017

“The man was able to breathe and his skin tone returned to its natural colour.”

Palaia, who works with Troop B Tactical Patrol Unit, had been at Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockaway Township with his son when the drama unfolded.

His quick-thinking and actions have been praised by colleagues in the social media post.

It added: “With the exception of a sore throat and aching ribs, we are pleased to report that the man made a full recovery and is eternally grateful to Trooper Palaia, whose quick and decisive actions undoubtedly prevented a tragedy.”