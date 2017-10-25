This lamp lights up every time Trump tweets

An artist has invented a storm-themed lamp which reacts to goings-on on Twitter – particularly tweets from Donald Trump.

Parse/Error, 36, an artist from Marseille, wanted to mesh climate change and politics in his latest work, so he built a bell jar with a “cloud” inside.

The clever thing is, the cloud connects to Twitter, reacting in real time to messages on the social network. When a message is posted on an account it monitors, a thunderstorm effect occurs.

In a video made by Fikus Prod, the lamp crackles and storms, showing its abilities.

“This lamp plays with this metaphor, transposing the unpredictable and stormy character of a man of power.”

He chose Trump’s tweets to focus on because “he’s a global personality, making the subject of this artwork easily comprehensible in the whole world”.

He added: “In addition, Trump’s recent decisions and his position on climate change reinforce the link between his impulsive messages and the storms of the lamp.”

(Parse/Error/PA)

If you’re wondering how you get your hands on such a lamp, you may be waiting some time.

Parse Error said the lamp is a unique piece, but he’s thinking about creating 10 limited edition pieces.