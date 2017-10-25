These ‘sexy’ Halloween costume ideas mean you can dress up as what actually scares you

Imagine dressing up as stuff you were actually scared of at Halloween, like Brexit or the apocalypse? Ever better, what if you could make those costumes “sexy”?

Well wonder what those particular costumes would look like no more, as Twitter user Sarah Sumeray (@SummerRay) has created some for our viewing pleasure (or pain).

Halloween costume ideas pic.twitter.com/xz6mkDBYza — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) October 23, 2017

People were big fans of the photos with some wishing for them to actually be made.

Sexy apocalypse is lit — Blake Ellard (@Bsauce12) October 25, 2017

Okay I'm going as sexy brexit — han (@hannahsymonsx) October 25, 2017

After the first tweet went well and truly viral (it currently has more than 1,000 retweets), Sarah mocked up a second edition of the outfits a day later. These also proved popular.

The catalogue of Halloween costumes, page 2 pic.twitter.com/as9ctZZq0v — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) October 24, 2017

Unfortunately these outfits aren’t currently available in stores, but hopefully some fancy dress websites will be inspired.