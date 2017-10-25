Advertising
These ‘sexy’ Halloween costume ideas mean you can dress up as what actually scares you
Sexy apocalypse, anyone?
Imagine dressing up as stuff you were actually scared of at Halloween, like Brexit or the apocalypse? Ever better, what if you could make those costumes “sexy”?
Well wonder what those particular costumes would look like no more, as Twitter user Sarah Sumeray (@SummerRay) has created some for our viewing pleasure (or pain).
People were big fans of the photos with some wishing for them to actually be made.
After the first tweet went well and truly viral (it currently has more than 1,000 retweets), Sarah mocked up a second edition of the outfits a day later. These also proved popular.
Unfortunately these outfits aren’t currently available in stores, but hopefully some fancy dress websites will be inspired.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.