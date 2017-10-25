Meet Tyler: The young man balancing knives, wheelbarrows and ladders on his face

Tyler Scheuer has a rather bizarre, but brilliant talent.

The 22-year-old American is a master of balancing things on his face and, as you’ll see in this video, there’s not many objects that can resist his talents.

Scheuer, from Pennsylvania, found out his hidden talent when he was 11 years old, and has since forged a career with it – appearing on TV shows and as entertainment at sports events and even auditioning for America’s Got Talent in 2010.

Flashback pic from the Everett Aquasox game last month! #everettaquasox #aquasox #aquasoxbaseball @everettaquasox A post shared by Tyler Scheuer (@amazingtyler1) on Aug 30, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

