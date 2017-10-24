This photo from Rex Tillerson’s Afghanistan visit has apparently been mysteriously altered

A photo of the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is raising questions after reports that it has been digitally manipulated.

Tillerson made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan on Monday where he met with the Afghan leader and other senior officials to discuss the Trump administration’s new South Asia policy.

Images and video posted by the US State Department show the politicians in a windowless room at Bagram Airfield – the biggest American military base in Afghanistan.

The U.S., along with our regional and international partners, continues to support a stable, sovereign, unified, and democratic Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/9hMAc43fmF — U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) October 23, 2017

Tillerson and Ghani are sitting under a digital clock and a red fire alarm.

Today, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with #Afghanistan's President @AshrafGhani. pic.twitter.com/z9aPVww9E5 — Department of State (@StateDept) October 23, 2017

But the Afghan government website posted a similar photo – except the clock and the alarm was missing.

Hany Farid, a professor at Dartmouth and an expert on doctored images, told The New York Times: “There is no question that the photo has been manipulated.”

According to the NYT, the altered photo could be seen by many Afghans “as evidence of a government effort to twist facts to package a positive narrative, both to its international partners as well as its citizens”.

Neither side has offered an explanation about the discrepancy, although both sides initially said that the meeting took place in Kabul.

Correction: Earlier we posted the location of this meeting as Kabul. The meeting occurred at Bagram Airfield. — Department of State (@StateDept) October 23, 2017

The US State Department later issued a correction, saying it had taken place at Bagram.