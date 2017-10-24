Advertising
This couple had their proposal blessed by the presence of a baby hippo
These guys had a pretty famous animal at their engagement.
A romantic proposal at Cincinnati Zoo was made all the better by a surprise visit from a baby hippo.
Nick Keble popped the question to girlfriend Hayley Roll on October 8, with baby Fiona looking on.
Fiona is already pretty famous in her own right, so she added a touch of glamour to the couple’s big day.
Roll told the Daily Buzz: “We are huge #TeamFiona fans and have been following her since she was born. We’re so happy Fiona could be there on our special day.”
She was premature, and weighed half of what she should have when she was born in January. The zoo documented her journey being hand-reared by keepers and the world fell in love with her. She even has her own children’s book!
