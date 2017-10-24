Menu

Sam Neill asked if he’d like a ‘Jurassic experience’ while on holiday in Hawaii

Been there, done that.

On a recent visit to Hawaii, actor Sam Neill was offered a unique opportunity to make his holiday unforgettable.

When at the car rentals desk in Honolulu airport, he was asked if he’d like to try “The Jurassic Experience” – presumably a tour of locations from the movie.

The only trouble is, Neill played one of the main characters in the film, paleontologist Dr Alan Grant, so you’d think he would have had the ultimate “experience”.

Maybe the rental team need to watch the movie a few more times before offering the tours in future.

