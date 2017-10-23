Trump hits out at the pregnant widow of US soldier killed in Niger – the internet hits back

Hours after the widow of a US solider killed in action appeared on television to talk about her husband, Donald Trump has refuted her version of a phone call with the president upon her husband’s death.

Last week, Trump was accused by congresswoman Frederica Wilson of telling Myeshia Johnson, wife of sergeant La David Johnson, that her husband “knew what he signed up for”.

Johnson was killed in action on October 4 along with three other American soldiers in an ambush in Niger. Questions have been raised about the circumstances surrounding the attack, with politicians on both sides of the aisle requesting more information about the ambush.

FULL INTERVIEW: US Army​ Sgt. Johnson's widow on lack of info on husband's death: "I don't know what's in that box." https://t.co/c8jKkZvBoa pic.twitter.com/J6peFRUmWm — ABC News (@ABC) October 23, 2017

In Monday’s Good Morning America interview, Mrs Johnson stood by the congresswoman’s version of events and added more detail, saying the 45th president “couldn’t remember my husband’s name. … That’s what hurt me the most.”

After her appearance on the programme, Trump took to Twitter to challenge the congresswoman and Johnson’s version of events.

I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

His response to Johnson’s appearance on the daytime television show garnered strong push-back online.

Who would lower themselves to verbally bash a new young widow of service member? Trump. No decent bone in his body. An insensitive bully! — Christine Saunders (@KensingtonMom) October 23, 2017

Myeshia Johnson is pregnant. She is a new widow. Now she has to do a press tour bc the evil man in the White House is a committed liar. — Kimberly N. Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) October 23, 2017

Some urged the president to apologise and move on.

Instead of calling Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow a liar, why not apologize for any misunderstanding? https://t.co/IDhPx8Tyvx — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 23, 2017

It would be so refreshing if Trump would just stop. She is a pregnant grieving widow. Let it be. Be a President. — m.s. pratt (@Quinn111) October 23, 2017

President Trump, I am a supporter, but if the widow felt disrespected, then it is imperative that you acknowledge that. Sad — Dave Maggart (@DaveMaggart) October 23, 2017

However, there were some on Trump’s side.

How was Trump not respectful to Johnson's widow?"He knew whay he signed up for but when it happens it is still sad." Am I missing something? — Nathan Hale (@NathanH01018606) October 23, 2017

Everyone knows Trump never intended any insult to the widow. Even Democrats know that. Liberal News media and Cong Wilson want the atten. — Willa Dean Watkins (@willadeanwatki1) October 23, 2017

In a story which keeps getting bigger, we may not have seen the last of it yet.