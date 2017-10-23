‘Tis the season! Christmas bleach is now in the shops

If you needed a Christmas milestone somewhere between seeing the first mince pies in the shops and the John Lewis ad being screened, then you’re in for a treat.

Sainsbury’s Christmas bleach is now available.

Yes, thick bleach of the winter spice variety.

Can't believe there's already Christmas bleach in the shops pic.twitter.com/ERaSCTwqXr — Jeremy Limb (@jeremylimb) October 22, 2017

Jeremy Limb spotted the fragrant offering in Sainsbury’s on Lower Richmond Road in Richmond.

“When I first saw it honestly I just thought it was funny that it existed,” he said.

He captioned his picture: “Can’t believe there’s already Christmas bleach in the shops.”

The Sainsbury’s own brand Christmas bleach comes with snowy packaging, but that wasn’t enough for some on Twitter.

They really missed a trick not calling it 'In The Bleach Midwinter,' but ah well. — Ben Frankenstephens (@stephens_ben) October 22, 2017

For those dreaming of a whiter Christmas — Jove (@jjjove) October 22, 2017

For some, its appearance has usurped traditional Christmas countdowns like the appearance of the Coca-Cola truck.

But the final word goes to Twitter user Dante2014.

It's not Christmas until something has "kill" printed on it twice. — Robert HalloWeissPun (@Dante2014) October 22, 2017

“It’s not Christmas until something has ‘kill’ printed on it twice.”