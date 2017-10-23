MP sparks Twitter storm with doner kebab tweet

A Conservative MP’s tweet showing a picture of a German Doner Kebab restaurant in London has attracted a mass of interest on Twitter.

How long before we have German Fish & Chips? pic.twitter.com/8OmvAytgJQ — Greg Hands (@GregHands) October 23, 2017

Greg Hands, the MP for Chelsea and Fulham, tweeted a picture of the front of Doner Kebab’s outlet on Fulham Broadway.

He asked: “How long before we have German Fish & Chips?”

But Twitter was quick to school the MP that the original kebabs were from Germany.

The Doner Kebab was invented in Berlin, Greg. https://t.co/lI80laEcEH — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) October 23, 2017

Döner Kebabs were invented by a Turk in Berlin in the 70s. — Giles MacDonogh (@GilesMacDonogh) October 23, 2017

Some asked rhetorical questions of their own.

Advertising

How long before we have English curry? https://t.co/PlXyvWmROM — Josh Spero (@joshspero) October 23, 2017

What's next?! German schnitzel?! -_- — Ellen Rose the dead (@icklenellierose) October 23, 2017

Elsewhere, people asked what point the politician was trying to make, given the backdrop of Brexit and trade deals.

Why would you tweet this? What point are you trying to make? — Tony Dexter (@GRUMPYCOTTAGE) October 23, 2017

Advertising

Hands later said people were “seeking a wider putative meaning” to his tweet and described how it had “kept literally thousands of lefties occupied”.

This tweet this morning has kept literally thousands of Lefties occupied, seeking a wider putative meaning! https://t.co/meROGhgWpU — Greg Hands (@GregHands) October 23, 2017

He offered no clarity as to the point of his tweet.

The chain Doner Kebab has more than 40 branches around the world after it was established in Berlin in 1989. It opened a branch in Leicester last week.

Its website states that its kebabs oare “nutritionally sound gourmet food experience that contains virtually no preservatives or additives and can be consumed day or night”.

As for a German take on fish and chips – nom nom, says Twitter.

Mate, foreign food is incredible (cf. chinese, tandori, tonkatsu ramen, etc). International versions of fish and chips are very welcome. — Iain Kings (@iaink85) October 23, 2017