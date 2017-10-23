Advertising
MP sparks Twitter storm with doner kebab tweet
Tory MP Greg Hands posted a picture of a German Doner Kebab shop asking: “How long before we have German Fish & Chips?”.
A Conservative MP’s tweet showing a picture of a German Doner Kebab restaurant in London has attracted a mass of interest on Twitter.
Greg Hands, the MP for Chelsea and Fulham, tweeted a picture of the front of Doner Kebab’s outlet on Fulham Broadway.
He asked: “How long before we have German Fish & Chips?”
But Twitter was quick to school the MP that the original kebabs were from Germany.
Some asked rhetorical questions of their own.
Elsewhere, people asked what point the politician was trying to make, given the backdrop of Brexit and trade deals.
Hands later said people were “seeking a wider putative meaning” to his tweet and described how it had “kept literally thousands of lefties occupied”.
He offered no clarity as to the point of his tweet.
The chain Doner Kebab has more than 40 branches around the world after it was established in Berlin in 1989. It opened a branch in Leicester last week.
Its website states that its kebabs oare “nutritionally sound gourmet food experience that contains virtually no preservatives or additives and can be consumed day or night”.
As for a German take on fish and chips – nom nom, says Twitter.
