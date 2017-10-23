Advertising
Art involving a staircase and a trampoline in Paris’ Pantheon is blowing people’s minds
The piece is called The Mechanics of History.
An art installation from France involving a trampoline and a staircase has captured imaginations across the globe.
The Mechanics of History, or La Mecanique de l’Histoire, sees dancers jumping from the steps and onto the trampoline as they rotate together in Le Pantheon – an 18th Century building in Paris’ Latin Quarter.
In 1851, the same dome was home to physicist Leon Foucault’s famous, 67-metre pendulum – which demonstrated the rotation of the Earth.
Footage of the piece has been widely shared, attracting millions of views from outlets in a variety of languages.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.