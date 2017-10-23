Menu

Art involving a staircase and a trampoline in Paris’ Pantheon is blowing people’s minds

The piece is called The Mechanics of History.

An art installation from France involving a trampoline and a staircase has captured imaginations across the globe.

The Mechanics of History, or La Mecanique de l’Histoire, sees dancers jumping from the steps and onto the trampoline as they rotate together in Le Pantheon – an 18th Century building in Paris’ Latin Quarter.

Le chorégraphe et danseur Yoann Bourgeois met les monuments en mouvement au Panthéon

In 1851, the same dome was home to physicist Leon Foucault’s famous, 67-metre pendulum – which demonstrated the rotation of the Earth.

Footage of the piece has been widely shared, attracting millions of views from outlets in a variety of languages.

