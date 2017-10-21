10 jokes that are so stupid they’re funny

They say the best things in life are free, and nothing encapsulates that quite like a silly joke.

So, for a moment of respite from whatever stresses you might have going on, here’s a collection of the very silliest the internet has to offer.

In a hugely popular thread, Reddit user thinwashere asked “what’s a joke so stupid it’s funny?” – here are the best answers.

1. I still remember what my grandpa said right before he kicked the bucket:

“How far do you think I can kick this bucket?” – Munninnu

Now I have two adult knees. – FEED_ME_STORIES

3. A man is washing the car with his son.

The son asks, “Dad, can’t you just use a sponge?” – Rndomguytf

Philippe Philoppe. – Renderclippur

5. I had to sell my vacuum cleaner…

… Because it was just collecting dust. – Crypto7899

A polar bear – RyanIVanhorn

7. A limbo champion walks into a bar

They are disqualified. – omooney

With an itheberg. inna_kotova

9. And the lord said unto John, “come forth and receive eternal life.”

But John came fifth and won a toaster. – duckemblues

One looks to the other and says, “You man the guns while I drive.” Gmanun