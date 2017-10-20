Advertising
This police force is explaining what is and isn’t a prank, because its 2017
Hint: Don’t falsely report crime.
As Halloween approaches, you may be planning on playing a few scary jokes on friends and family. All this is ok, as long as you don’t take it too far.
If you’re wondering what “too far” is, Lawrence Police in Kansas, USA, are here to help. On Thursday the force tweeted out different scenarios to demonstrate the dos and don’ts of Halloween pranking.
It all seems like common sense, but clearly the police service feels people need to be told.
Pranking your sister with flour is OK, calling the police on a member of your family for a joke most definitely is not. Just in case you were wondering.
Here’s what you can and can’t do with a clown mask.
Thanks to the Lawrence Police Department for this public service message. It’s all much clearer now.
