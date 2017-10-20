This police force is explaining what is and isn’t a prank, because its 2017

As Halloween approaches, you may be planning on playing a few scary jokes on friends and family. All this is ok, as long as you don’t take it too far.

If you’re wondering what “too far” is, Lawrence Police in Kansas, USA, are here to help. On Thursday the force tweeted out different scenarios to demonstrate the dos and don’ts of Halloween pranking.

Halloween is coming up, so we have a few prank "Do's" and "Don'ts" we'd like to put out there to keep you out of jail. (THREAD) — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 19, 2017

It all seems like common sense, but clearly the police service feels people need to be told.

Prank: Putting on a mask and jumping out of a closet to scare someone — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 19, 2017

Not a prank: Putting on a mask and walking into a bank with a toy gun and demanding money. That's armed robbery — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 19, 2017

Pranking your sister with flour is OK, calling the police on a member of your family for a joke most definitely is not. Just in case you were wondering.

Prank: putting flour in your sister's blow dryer and turning her into a ghost pic.twitter.com/nJ5PTOZjCb — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 19, 2017

Advertising

Not a prank: hiding a baggie of flour in your brother's car and telling 911 it's Columbian bam bam. Falsely reporting a crime. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 19, 2017

Here’s what you can and can’t do with a clown mask.

Prank: Hiding a clown mask in your roommate's bed while they sleep, then slowly waking them up with it — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 19, 2017

Not a prank: Dressing up as a clown and skulking around a sorority. What crime is that? Shut up and put your hands behind your back. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 19, 2017

Thanks to the Lawrence Police Department for this public service message. It’s all much clearer now.