This police dog sniffed out a huge amount of cocaine and looks pretty darn smug about it
This is one clever pooch.
North Yorkshire Police has shared a picture of one of its canine colleagues looking extremely proud of himself after sniffing out a huge haul of cocaine.
According to a post on Facebook from the force, Atom found cocaine worth £12,500 in a car during a traffic stop.
A picture was taken of the black sprocker spaniel looking very satisfied with his day’s work which has proven pretty popular online, with over 2,000 likes.
Others complemented the pooch on his skills, passing on their good wishes to Atom.
Here’s Atom showing off his skills in 2014 with handler PC Potter.
