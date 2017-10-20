This police dog sniffed out a huge amount of cocaine and looks pretty darn smug about it

North Yorkshire Police has shared a picture of one of its canine colleagues looking extremely proud of himself after sniffing out a huge haul of cocaine.

According to a post on Facebook from the force, Atom found cocaine worth £12,500 in a car during a traffic stop.

A picture was taken of the black sprocker spaniel looking very satisfied with his day’s work which has proven pretty popular online, with over 2,000 likes.

Great work from PD Atom earlier this week after finding £12.5k worth of cocaine inside a vehicle following a stop. Doesn't he look proud of himself! ??#TeamNYP #PDAtom #PoliceDogs #K9 Posted by North Yorkshire Police on Thursday, October 19, 2017

Others complemented the pooch on his skills, passing on their good wishes to Atom.

Here’s Atom showing off his skills in 2014 with handler PC Potter.