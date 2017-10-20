Advertising
This drone footage shows the devastation in the Syrian city of Raqqa
The city has been all but destroyed during fighting between Kurdish-led forces and the Islamic State group.
Entire neighbourhoods are seen turned to rubble, with little sign of civilian life.
It was recorded on October 19.
The US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces announced they have driven Islamic State group militants out of the city after weeks of fighting.
The spokesman for the coalition, Colonel Ryan Dillon, tweeted that the SDF has cleared 98% of the city, adding that some militants remain holed up in a small pocket east of the city’s athletic stadium.
