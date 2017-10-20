Thief steals crash victim’s belongings as he lay dying in road

This is the shocking video which shows a thief stealing items from a pedestrian who had been hit by a car just moments earlier.

As the crash victim was lying in the street, the opportunistic thief jumped out of another car to pinch items scattered across the pavement – thought to be a phone or wallet.

The man died at the scene.

The video has been shared by Orlando Police Department in Florida in the hope of tracking down the thief.

Can you ID? As pedestrian struck on Semoran 10/15 @ 9pm lay in the road & died, this man stole his belongings. Call @Crimeline 800-423-TIPS pic.twitter.com/GLWnZafBWA — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 19, 2017

The initial crash happened at 9.11pm on October 15. The victim, who has not been named, had been crossing South Semoran Boulevard when he was struck. The driver of the vehicle stopped.

“The impact of the crash caused several of his belongings to be catapulted off his body and onto the sidewalk,” said a spokesman for Orlando Police Department traffic homicide division.

“As the victim of the crash was laying in the street, a passenger in a car in the traffic on northbound South Semoran got out of the vehicle he was riding in, picked up the victim’s belongings – either a wallet or phone – and fled.

“We believe this was a horrific act.”

The theft made identifying the victim harder for detectives.