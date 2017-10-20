Scottish haggis is coming back to Canada after 46 years and Canadians don’t seem too bothered

Scottish haggis will be sold in Canada after being banned for 46 years.

Macsween of Edinburgh has developed a slightly different recipe to enable it to sell the treat across the pond.

It's official, Macsween haggis is now available in Canada! pic.twitter.com/v28RjzEpVg — Macsween Haggis (@MacsweenHaggis) October 20, 2017

Haggis purists may not be happy with the change, however, as it removes offal from the recipe in order to meet Canadian import standards.

While the news was celebrated by Scottish businesses, it seems Canadians on Twitter aren’t too fussed about the Scottish delicacy.

Haggis should be shot on sight.? — BobbyG (@ifinishiti) October 20, 2017

#Offal or not, Scots haggis exports to Canada may resume after 46 years but it's not long enough for most Canucks. — Charles Beale (@OntarioCanuck) October 19, 2017

Canada will be able to get real Scotland haggis…you know, the thing made with lamb meat, heart and lungs cooked in its stomach. Can't wait pic.twitter.com/ORQq8sjN2A — Tryckster (@Tryckster777) October 19, 2017

@YourMorning I have had real haggis from Scotland sorry but a big YUK ,I mean it is stuffed into a sheep's stomach, — sharon matthews (@caper222) October 20, 2017

A more accurate headline would be "Canada will be able to attempt to enjoy haggis for first time in 46 years". Don't @ me. https://t.co/VUy1u3vtij — Liam Kirkaldy (@HolyroodLiam) October 19, 2017

traumatic haggis flashback pic.twitter.com/NYoEg3mA64 — Brian BOOOOOOOO ? (@brianjbow) October 19, 2017

For what its worth, this Scot is sorry.

Just read that a change in recipe will mean that Canadians can once again import Scottish haggis! I'm so sorry, Canada. So, so sorry. pic.twitter.com/bZpcYdO9JQ — J Douglas Burton (@jdouglasburton) October 20, 2017

Love it or loathe it, haggis is coming to Canada anyway.