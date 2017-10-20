Advertising
Scottish haggis is coming back to Canada after 46 years and Canadians don’t seem too bothered
The foodstuff will now be available in Canada following a ban.
Scottish haggis will be sold in Canada after being banned for 46 years.
Macsween of Edinburgh has developed a slightly different recipe to enable it to sell the treat across the pond.
Haggis purists may not be happy with the change, however, as it removes offal from the recipe in order to meet Canadian import standards.
While the news was celebrated by Scottish businesses, it seems Canadians on Twitter aren’t too fussed about the Scottish delicacy.
For what its worth, this Scot is sorry.
Love it or loathe it, haggis is coming to Canada anyway.
