Forget fields of wheat, Theresa May sitting alone at a table is the meme of the moment

A picture of Theresa May looking supremely lonely at an EU Summit has received the meme-treatment.

The prime minister was in Brussels meeting EU leaders in an attempt to speed up the Brexit negotiations. However, as she waited for the European Council president Donald Tusk to turn up for a meeting, she was snapped looking rather awkward.

Twitter users sprang into action on finding the photo, dreaming up all sorts of scenarios, including a funeral, school discipline and a lonely restaurant booking.

Wait here. The headmistress will see you in a minute pic.twitter.com/SaVme1Wla5 — Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) October 20, 2017

"No, I'll order when my friends arrive thanks. They're on their way I'm sure"#Theresa pic.twitter.com/r5rPnoKLBG — Sohail (@KingOfSunshine) October 20, 2017

You'd think Theresa May would look happier sitting in front of Boris Johnson's enormous coffin. pic.twitter.com/XdHGZXPKrY — Beaubodor (@beaubodor) October 20, 2017

The Apprentice also featured heavily in the meme-fest.

Theresa May as Project Manager on The Apprentice has managed to bring herself back in three times for the final boardroom showdown pic.twitter.com/5nO2znYbbc — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 20, 2017

Some tried to think of solutions for the Prime Minister’s loneliness. Perhaps a pet, or some clones?

No 10 basically needs to get Theresa May a pet, so she is never this alone in photos pic.twitter.com/Zg68drIEKx — Gaby Hinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) October 20, 2017

Others felt a bit sorry for her.

A women with the weight of the world on her shoulders .not everyone gets it right first time. feel sad looking at this? #brexit #theresamay pic.twitter.com/DlbBVy84t8 — Hannah Smith (@HanLouSmith) October 20, 2017

In reality, May was joined by Donald Tusk shortly after the photograph was taken. Here’s a picture of her looking much happier.