Forget fields of wheat, Theresa May sitting alone at a table is the meme of the moment
“Hello darkness my old friend.”
A picture of Theresa May looking supremely lonely at an EU Summit has received the meme-treatment.
The prime minister was in Brussels meeting EU leaders in an attempt to speed up the Brexit negotiations. However, as she waited for the European Council president Donald Tusk to turn up for a meeting, she was snapped looking rather awkward.
Twitter users sprang into action on finding the photo, dreaming up all sorts of scenarios, including a funeral, school discipline and a lonely restaurant booking.
The Apprentice also featured heavily in the meme-fest.
Some tried to think of solutions for the Prime Minister’s loneliness. Perhaps a pet, or some clones?
Others felt a bit sorry for her.
In reality, May was joined by Donald Tusk shortly after the photograph was taken. Here’s a picture of her looking much happier.
