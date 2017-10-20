Fire service is shutting down people who question its #firefightingsexism campaign

Firefighters might be familiar with tackling flames but London Fire Brigade is now taking on sexism – and is shutting down people who stand in its way.

The service wants to get rid of the term “fireman” from people’s everyday language and has even written to the producers of children’s TV show Fireman Sam to request an update to Firefighter Sam.

But some people on Twitter refuse to see using “fireman” as a problem and have criticised the service for its #firefightingsexism campaign.

And the service isn’t having any of it.

When people asked if their campaign meant Superman, Spider-Man, and He-Man needed new names they clapped back.

@LondonFire What shall we call Superman, He-man, Batman, Spiderman, Antman and Ironman?? BaddyFighters? #Superherosexism — Common Sense (@IntouchMP) October 19, 2017

None of those represent jobs in the real world unless we’re very much mistaken. If you had any common sense you’d come up with a better point than that #FirefightingSexism https://t.co/1eMp5P1RYI — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 19, 2017

When someone joked about the apparently non-existent ‘man of the year’ awards, they got schooled

This was raised at the 'Woman of the Year' awards by your senior female officer, however, I don't see a 'Man of the Year' awards. #sexism — Neil Meekums (@trunksandcases) October 19, 2017

Try @BritishGQ Men of the year awards https://t.co/cbPLzZIEB8. Something tells us you might not be getting a nomination #FireFightingSexism https://t.co/Ts7OUXGTIj — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 19, 2017

When someone defended Fireman Sam as just a “kids cartoon”, London Fire Brigade stepped up.

'Fireman Sam' is a kids cartoon about a bloke called Sam who is a fireman. Anyone upset about a cartoon needs to see a psychiatrist. — Will Redman (@wrr83) October 16, 2017

Fireman Sam is an influential kids cartoon about a bloke called Sam who is the only fireman in Britain. Everyone else's job title for the past 30 years is firefighter. And they deserve respect #FirefightingSexism https://t.co/kz19U3h9RD — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 17, 2017

What is this madness ?FireFightingSexism just cos a cartoon is about a man ??‍♂️ Why ain’t the powerpuff girls called the powerpuff kids? ? https://t.co/OvgT0QR2oV — Jon Pratt (@JonathanPratt_) October 19, 2017

If research shows that boys are being put off being superheroes who help fight criminals using their powers then we'll look into it. Probably sort out people calling us firefighters not firemen first #FirefightingSexism https://t.co/sdsJCLKNMP — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 19, 2017

It even pointed out just how outdated it was to use the term fireman, comparing it to saying “Marathon” for the chocolate bar “Snickers”, and “first division” for the “Premier League”.

We were firefighters before Marathon became Snickers. If you say fireman/marathon you’re not bad just outdated #FirefightingSexism pic.twitter.com/Ptd15pl1ga — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 20, 2017

Still calling the Prem the first division? Our job title was firefighters not firemen years before football changed #FirefightingSexism pic.twitter.com/5WRU6K64Jd — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 19, 2017

Many male firefighters are sharing just how long they’ve been “firefighters” to hammer home the message that “fireman” is outmoded.

I joined @LondonFire 19 yrs, 8 mths, 17 days, 2 hours ago. In that time I’ve always been a firefighter never a fireman. #FirefightingSexism pic.twitter.com/cnHPBJ6Kue — Simon Tuhill (@LFB_BC_Camden) October 19, 2017

@LondonFire I was a Firefighter when I joined in 1983 – always will be. Can’t believe still fighting this #FirefightingSexism — Martyn Fryer (@Cricket_I_LuvIt) October 19, 2017

And it seems the campaign is working for some people who just needed a nudge in the right direction.

I like it. I say fireman. And sometimes still Marathon. But you're right. I'm happy to be kept safe by any firefighter! I'll try to update. — Benjohn Barnes (@benjohnbarnes) October 19, 2017

Henceforth will only use term #firefighter irrespective gender for Firebrigade. Who doesn't ? a #firefighter Duly noted @LondonFire — MaidaValeMuse (@MaidaValeNews) October 19, 2017

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton started the campaign as part of a drive to get more women to become firefighters. She asked people to not use the phrase “fireman” on social media.