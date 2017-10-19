The heartwarming tale of a CIA puppy deciding to live a simpler life

A puppy which was not enjoying the rigours of training with the CIA has been retired from the service and adopted by her handler.

The CIA has shared the tale of Lulu on Twitter, creating a whole lot of puppy love for the dog.

Now, rather than detecting potential explosives, Lulu is able to sniff out rabbits and squirrels.

#CIAK9 Pupdate:Sometimes, even after testing, our pups make it clear being an explosive detection K9 isn’t for themhttps://t.co/nPZl6YWNKb pic.twitter.com/07TXRCH7bp — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

When Lulu, a Labrador retriever, first showed signs that she wasn’t interested in detecting explosive odours, her handlers and trainers put it down to a bad day or two, but it soon became obvious it was more than that.

“Lulu was no longer interested in searching for explosives,” the CIA shared on a blog.

“Even when they could motivate her with food and play to search, she was clearly not enjoying herself any longer.

Lulu wasn’t interested in searching for explosives.Even when motivated w food & play, she was clearly no longer enjoying herself. pic.twitter.com/puvhDk1tRX — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

“Our trainers’ top concern is the physical and mental well-being of our dogs, so they made the extremely difficult decision to do what’s best for Lulu and drop her from the program.”

When a pup is removed or retires from our K9 program, the handler & their family is given the chance to adopt them & many do. pic.twitter.com/EMfua7zhbT — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Lulu was being trained by the CIA to work for Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia.

The CIA gave Lulu’s handler the opportunity to adopt her and he did. It means Lulu is now a family pet.

Lulu was adopted by her handler & now enjoys her days playing w his kids & a new friend, & sniffing out rabbits & squirrels in the backyard. pic.twitter.com/WOImM75P1D — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

“She now enjoys her days playing with his kids, sniffing out rabbits and squirrels in the backyard, and eating meals and snacks out of a dog dish.”

We’ll miss Lulu, but it was right decision for her & we wish her all the best in her new life!https://t.co/nPZl6YWNKb pic.twitter.com/Mbcr9C7wUY — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

The heartwarming tale has been shared by the CIA as part of its Puppy Class K9 recruits series.

It is showing the training that goes into making a puppy into a CIA explosive detection canine – or bomb dog.

The dogs go through six weeks of initial imprint training before 10 weeks of advanced training.

The CIA is sharing how the Class of 2017 is getting on via Twitter, using the hashtag #CIAK9.

If you have missed any “tails” in our #CIAK9 series, you can catch up here: https://t.co/e5EZqBYbkA pic.twitter.com/7dGh4ZYVe7 — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Lulu’s replacement will join Suni, Heide, Freya, Nicola and Indigo on the training programme.

They will learn the smells of more than 20,000 different explosive mixtures during training.

There’s a lot of love out there for retired pup Lulu and her training buddies.

#CIAK9 updates are truly the best thing about following @CIA and I wholeheartedly recommend. 10/10 https://t.co/59ATou9eBs — TomZombie (@its_me_tjc) October 19, 2017