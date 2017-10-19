TBT: Bill Clinton returns to Downing Street

It was a case of a real life Throwback Thursday when former US president Bill Clinton visited Downing Street to chat to the Prime Minister.

Clinton, who was president from 1993 to 2001, was a frequent visitor to Number 10 during his term in office.

He visited in 1995 when he was greeted by then PM John Major, now Sir John, ahead of a trip to Northern Ireland.

(Adam Butler/PA)

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Blair secured his record win which ended 18 years of Conservative government on May 1.

A picture of his meeting with David Cameron was tweeted in 2014.

@SirPatStew Talking to another US President, this time face to face, not on the phone. pic.twitter.com/XoCGACu2nD — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 7, 2014

On his way into Downing Street this time around, Clinton, now 71, took time to shake hands with the bobby outside the famous black door and smiled and waved at the press.

It came after Clinton’s visit to Northern Ireland where he had private discussions with the main political party leaders in Belfast.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The devolved institutions at Stormont remain suspended following the collapse of the administration in January in the wake of the resignation of the late Martin McGuinness as deputy first minister.