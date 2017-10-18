This wrestler gave a doll of herself to her baby daughter and it’s the cutest thing ever

When a WWE wrestler gave a doll of herself to her baby daughter, the result was something rather adorable.

Brie Bella, real name Brianna Danielson, handed the WWE Superstars Fashion Doll to her daughter Birdie, who appears to have taken a liking to her mother’s depiction.

Playing with mommy @Mattel SuperStars doll and watching Daddy on #SmackDown live. #futurewwesuperstar #minibella A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Oct 17, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

“It’s such a thrilling feeling,” said Brie, who is part of a Superstar double act on WWE with her sister Stephanie Garcia-Colace as Brie and Nikki Bella.

“It was crazy enough when I heard they were making these Superstar dolls, that alone was mind blowing, but to now physically see my daughter playing with it, it was something I never thought would happen.

“When people ask you about your proudest moments, it’s that feeling.”

Brie and Nikki Bella with their dolls – (WWE)

“On social media we showcase our proudest things every day, the things that excite you and make you feel good, and for myself it’s Birdie. I am so proud of her and I love her to pieces.”

Advertising

Naturally fans and fellow wrestling figures loved the pictures.

Birdie Mode ? — Kim Hayes (@hrhpurplehayes) October 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Birdie’s father is another wrestler, Bryan Danielson – or Daniel Bryan, as he’s known in the ring.