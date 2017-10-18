Menu

Ivanka Trump claims to have had a punk phase but Twitter isn’t having it

The revelations are contained in a book written by her mother, Ivana Trump.

Ivanka Trump has revealed details of her punk phase during the ’90s when she “dyed her hair blue” and listened to Nirvana.

With no pictures to prove what actually went on, Twitter got creative.

“During my punk phase in the nineties, I was really into Nirvana. My wardrobe consisted of ripped corduroy jeans and flannel shirts,” Trump, now 35, wrote in Raising Trump.

“One day after school, I dyed my hair blue. Mom wasn’t a fan of this decision.”

The episode quickly came to an end when Ivana made her daughter dye her hair blonder.

In 2013, Ivanka attended the prestigious Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York when the theme was Punk: Chaos To Couture.

And for the event Ivanka did add blue streaks to her blonde hair.

Ivanka Trump at the Met Gala in 2013
(Denis Van Tine/PA)

As for ’90s Ivanka, people have issues with the description of Nirvana as “punk”.

And there were a lot of references to Avril Lavigne.

