Menu

Advertising

This guy really didn’t want any fuss for his funeral

Viral News | Published:

HIs death notice included a message directed at potential mourners.

A death notice has attracted a mass of attention online because of a single line instruction for possible mourners.

The obituary for Colonel Jasper Miles Browell directs friends and family to his funeral on November 7 at Larkhill Garrison Church, outside Salisbury.

But only if they’ve not already made plans.

The final line reads: “It is Jasper’s wish that no-one should miss a day’s shooting or hunting to attend.”

A picture of the notice was shared on Twitter by MP Stewart McDonald, the SNP spokesman for defence.

Browell died on October 9 aged 89. The death notice was published in several newspapers including the Daily Telegraph and The Times.

Viral News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News