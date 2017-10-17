Advertising
Scaramucci Post apologises for Twitter poll asking: ‘How many Jews were killed in the Holocaust?’
The new project from the former White House communications director has attracted controversy.
A Twitter poll about the Holocaust has seen a backlash directed at the new media venture started by former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.
The controversial tweet asked: “How many Jews were killed in the Holocaust?”
There has been widespread criticism for the poll, with some saying it “panders to Holocaust denial”.
People could choose from four options with figures ranging from “less than one million” to “more than five million”. Although there is no definitive figure, an agreed number is six million.
The tweet has since been deleted and an apology issued by the Scaramucci Post, the venture started after “The Mooch” was fired by US president Donald Trump.
He lasted just 10 days in his White House job during which he went on a foul-mouthed rant to a journalist which was made public.
Advertising
More than 4,000 people voted in the poll before the tweet was deleted.
A series of apologies and explainers have been issued via the Scaramucci Post account.
Advertising
The person taking the fall for the ill-thought tweet is Lance Laifer.
His Twitter bio lists him as the CEO of Old Forge Media and the creator and co-founder of Hedge Funds vs Malaria and Pneumonia. His LinkedIn profile lists him as the president of Laifer Capital.
In various reports, he is also described as Scaramucci’s partner in The Scaramucci Post.
The new venture was launched in September but so far exists only with a Twitter and Instagram presence.
At a launch in Manhattan, Scaramucci himself told reporters he didn’t know what the project would eventually become.
The recently deleted tweet has been ridiculed for its insensitivity about the Holocaust and towards Jewish people.
Scaramucci is currently in the UK and addressed the Oxford Union on Monday evening.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.