This fire service parodied Dirty Dancing and it’s actually quite funny
That’s how to test a smoke alarm.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service have come up with a unique way to remind people to test their smoke alarms.
Their homage to 1987 classic film Dirty Dancing – with firefighter Nathan Pavey and watch manager Joanne Gilham stepping into the roles of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.
It’s great to see that famous lift being put to good use.
Pavey and Gilham’s dance has been warmly appreciated online.
Despite the excellent message though, one user raised a concern about the message.
Get practising, John.
