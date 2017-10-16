Advertising
These librarians did a parody of the Kardashians’ 10-year cover and it’s the best thing ever
The internet is so here for this.
A group of librarians in New Zealand are giving the Kardashian family a run for their money by staging an “impromptu” parody photoshoot.
The team at the Invercargill City Libraries & Archives wanted to mark the 10th anniversary of popular reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians – and decided the best way to do it was to stage a “totally impromptu, definitely not planned” photo session.
“It was all very off-the-cuff, we were all wearing stuff from our own wardrobes that were similarly coloured.”
The team used the cover of The Hollywood Reporter as inspiration.
Eng says he hasn’t followed the E! Entertainment show but adds other members of his team adore the Kardashians.
“We’ve got two Khloe and one huge Kendall fan,” he said.
The photo has since gone viral with people praising their efforts.
“The response has been overwhelming!” Eng said. “We never expected to get so far, but we are really proud of the photo.
“Our social media team love trying to make each other laugh, we’re just glad there are others out there that share our sense of humour.”
Which begs this important question…
