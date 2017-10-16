Meet Vin – the adorable black tabby who thinks he is a dog

Vin may look like an ordinary black tabby to you except for one little thing – he thinks he is a dog.

This eight-month-old kitten walks on a lead with his owner Tyrone Wells and obeys verbal commands.

“I always wanted a dog, but I didn’t have the work schedule to accommodate one,” said Tyrone. “So I got a cat and raised it to be a dog instead.”

“We’ve gotten a lot better at it!” he adds. “The verbal commands are the latest thing we’ve done in the last few months.”

(Tyrone Wells)

So how did he manage to train his cat to be a dog?

“It just takes patience and love,” Tyrone said. “Others can absolutely teach their cats anything a dog knows how to do.”