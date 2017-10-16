Cork City lose their roof as Storm Ophelia strengthens grip on Ireland

The roof of Cork City’s Turner’s Cross stadium has partially collapsed as Storm Ophelia batters Ireland.

Footage shared online shows winds lifting the roof on a section of the Derrynane Road stand.

Video of Derrynane roof pic.twitter.com/NqjDLuV1ks — Ethan McCarthy (@EthanMcC90) October 16, 2017

It is one of a number of buildings damaged by the storm, a former hurricane, which has travelled from the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean.

Met Eireann has described the storm as the most powerful to have ever been so far east in the Atlantic on record.

It has issued a “status red” weather alert.

Visible satellite images of Storm #OpheliaData from 10am to 2:15pm pic.twitter.com/wSg0CBuM0V — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 16, 2017

Already the storm has claimed the life of one person. A woman in her 50s died after a tree fell on her car close to the village of Aglish, in Waterford.

Advertising

Gusts of 92mph (148kph) have been recorded on Ireland’s south west coast and forecasters warned that worse is yet to come going into Monday evening.

One of the first places to feel the brunt of Ophelia was Cape Clear, Ireland’s southernmost islands.

Cape Clear Island B&B posted a video on Twitter showing the wind picking up on Monday morning.

Advertising

Trees and power lines are down across Kerry and Cork as the storm makes its way across the island of Ireland.

Images from our Roches Point weather webcam.Trees are coming down.Roches Point has a mean wind speed of 111km/hGusts of 156km/h#Ophelia pic.twitter.com/NEsTvuob6M — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 16, 2017

Some 120,000 homes and businesses were without power as the storm ploughed through the region with more expected.