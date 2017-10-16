Advertising
Cork City lose their roof as Storm Ophelia strengthens grip on Ireland
Trees and power lines are down across Kerry and Cork as the storm makes its way across the island of Ireland.
The roof of Cork City’s Turner’s Cross stadium has partially collapsed as Storm Ophelia batters Ireland.
Footage shared online shows winds lifting the roof on a section of the Derrynane Road stand.
It is one of a number of buildings damaged by the storm, a former hurricane, which has travelled from the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean.
Met Eireann has described the storm as the most powerful to have ever been so far east in the Atlantic on record.
It has issued a “status red” weather alert.
Already the storm has claimed the life of one person. A woman in her 50s died after a tree fell on her car close to the village of Aglish, in Waterford.
Gusts of 92mph (148kph) have been recorded on Ireland’s south west coast and forecasters warned that worse is yet to come going into Monday evening.
One of the first places to feel the brunt of Ophelia was Cape Clear, Ireland’s southernmost islands.
Cape Clear Island B&B posted a video on Twitter showing the wind picking up on Monday morning.
Some 120,000 homes and businesses were without power as the storm ploughed through the region with more expected.
