Turns out, Ivanka Trump’s name isn’t actually ‘Ivanka’

The world knows her as Ivanka Marie Trump – but apparently that’s not the real name of America’s first daughter.

Donald Trump’s second oldest child, who has been a constant fixture at his side since he became the 45th US president, is actually called Ivana.

Ivanka with her mother back in 1998 (Neil Munns/PA)

This appears to have been public knowledge for years, but somehow it slipped the eagle eye of the internet until a tweet from 2010 started doing the rounds.

My actual name is Ivana. In Czech, Ivanka is the baby name for Ivana, like Bobby is to Robert. RT @Saluxious Ivanka, how'd you get u r name? — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 28, 2010

Seven years ago, Ivanka responded to a tweet asking her to explain how she got her name, saying: “My actual name is Ivana. In Czech, Ivanka is the baby name for Ivana, like Bobby is to Robert.”

Ivanka is not the only first daughter to cause confusion with her name.

A few months ago Sasha Obama caused quite a stir on social media when it was revealed that her real name isn’t Sasha, but actually Natasha.

My face when I just found out Sasha Obama's real name is NATASHA… pic.twitter.com/lzdjk2gf3g — Amber Vee (@Amberveeee) June 13, 2017