Turns out, Ivanka Trump’s name isn’t actually ‘Ivanka’
She actually revealed her real name on Twitter back in 2010.
The world knows her as Ivanka Marie Trump – but apparently that’s not the real name of America’s first daughter.
Donald Trump’s second oldest child, who has been a constant fixture at his side since he became the 45th US president, is actually called Ivana.
This appears to have been public knowledge for years, but somehow it slipped the eagle eye of the internet until a tweet from 2010 started doing the rounds.
Seven years ago, Ivanka responded to a tweet asking her to explain how she got her name, saying: “My actual name is Ivana. In Czech, Ivanka is the baby name for Ivana, like Bobby is to Robert.”
Ivanka is not the only first daughter to cause confusion with her name.
A few months ago Sasha Obama caused quite a stir on social media when it was revealed that her real name isn’t Sasha, but actually Natasha.
