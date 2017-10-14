Menu

Advertising

This US news report about a ‘cougar’ on the loose is the best thing you’ll see today

Viral News | Published:

“No live TV will top this this weekend.”

This television reporter was on the lookout for a predatory animal but instead found something unexpected.

Following reports of a cougar on the loose in Hernando, Mississippi, Fox 13’s Scott Madaus was sent to the scene to find out more.

But instead of finding a scary ambush predator, Madaus found himself looking at, er, a house cat.

The cat that stole the show. Not really sure how my live tease made social media let alone international social media. But here you go if you didn't catch it.

Posted by Scott Madaus FOX13 Memphis on Friday, October 13, 2017

The cougar may have been a no-show but it looks like the cat certainly didn’t want to miss the opportunity to be on live television.

Advertising

Surely, news reports can’t get any better than this?

The alleged cougar is still believed to be on the prowl.

Viral News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News