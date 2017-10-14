Here is why Norwich City fans were wearing their old Colman’s shirts

They are not easy to come by but fans of Norwich City managed to dig out old Colman’s shirts to support a campaign to keep one of the city’s famous exports.

As the Canaries faced Hull City at Carrow Road on Saturday, supporters took to Twitter to show off photos of their vintage shirts with the Colman’s logo emblazoned on them.

Wearing my Colmans NCFC shirt with pride. #SaveColmans @Unilever don’t be like every other large enterprise with zero community soul. pic.twitter.com/UkUr83AMT2 — Simon Chapman (@cr38web) October 14, 2017

Advertising

Fans joined the effort led by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News to keep Unilever’s factories open in Norwich after the firm said it was reviewing the future of its operations in the city.

Colman’s is an English manufacturer of mustard and other sauces and has been based in Norfolk since Jeremiah Colman started his mustard and flour business in 1814.

The company currently has 113 employees in Norwich.

Advertising

The Colman’s logo was featured on Norwich City shirts between 1997 and 2001 (John Marsh/EMPICS Sport)

Unilever’s plans were revealed after Britvic, the soft drinks maker behind Robinsons, which co-owns the site, said it would be pulling out in 2019.

A petition on change.org to save jobs has received more than 10,000 signatures.

Former footballer Darren Eadie urged fans to wear the vintage shirts to show support for the campaign (John Marsh/EMPICS Sport)

He told the Norwich Evening News: “I remember the launch of the shirt. Colman’s was a brand that was synonymous with Norwich and Norfolk so it was a good fit with the club.

“The company supported the club, so now it’s time for the club to support the company and we need fans to turn up in their shirts.”

Norwich, meanwhile, stretched their unbeaten Sky Bet Championship run to seven matches as they drew 1-1 draw against 10-man Hull on Saturday.