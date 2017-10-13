Why the world will supposedly end on Sunday

The world will start to call it a day on Sunday.

This is the latest theory from “Christian numerologist” David Meade, who suggests seven years of nuclear war and natural disasters will begin on October 15 – a day of rest of all days.

Meade’s theory is based largely on numeric interpretations of scripture and the concept of Planet X, or Nibiru – a hidden planet which will supposedly one day collide with Earth.

“It’s the beginning,” Meade is quoted by various news outlets. “Ever since the Great American Solar Eclipse of August 21 we have been hit by a continued series of judgements.”

Meanwhile, Nasa has publicly refuted the claim Planet X exists, “so there will be no collision” – the fact they did so, on more than one occasion, is an indication of how popular Meade’s theories have proved.

Meade addresses Nasa’s rebuttals by claiming the space agency is hiding the truth – citing unfounded, mysterious deaths of astronomers who have supposedly tried to study the hidden planet, according to a report in the Metro.

Perhaps the theories are harmless though, just fuel for clickbait and Meade’s many books, including Planet X—The 2017 Arrival and The Coup D’etat Against President Donald J Trump – a book proposing criticism against the US president is part of a conspiracy.

Harmless? Not so for UK entertainer and “mentalist” David Meade, who unfortunately shares a name with the apocalyptic theorist.

And I had a day of death threats, my site crashed with traffic. Still getting hundreds of threatening messages to my site every day. — David Meade (@DavidMeadeLive) September 23, 2017

“When people were arriving on my site they were seeing things like ‘mentalist’, ‘mind reader’,” Meade, the mentalist, told the BBC. “That probably sounds like the sort of person that would predict the end of the world.”

The Northern Irishman said it was “verging on worrying” and had to address the issue with a statement – offering a 1000% refund on tickets for his tour should an apocalypse occur.

Arrived here to talk about the end of the world? Well, read this before getting in touch pls 🙂 pic.twitter.com/SqKlQyVfLW — David Meade (@DavidMeadeLive) September 24, 2017

What might irk him to know is that the conspiracy theorist actually appears to be using a pen name – with David Meade his name of choice, according to an article he wrote on Planet X News.

So then, should you be worried about the world ending on Sunday? Tickets refunded at 10 times their price and an internationally-renowned space agency says no – and for the sake of one Northern Irish mentalist, perhaps it’s best to ignore it altogether.