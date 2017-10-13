An epic shutdown from an NHS Twitter account is fuelling a rise in blood donor pledges

People are promising to donate blood after an NHS Twitter account called out racism directed at its initial request for black blood donors.

GiveBloodNHS made a call for donors in June, highlighting the need for new black donors to help “black people with sickle cell disease”.

But user @ImGrunenWalde sent an 11-word reply on October 12 saying: “If we deport all blacks, this will stop being an issue”.

GiveBloodNHS delivered an epic shutdown in a quote retweet stating: “OR.. we could just deport you” along with a solidarity fist.

OR.. we could just deport you. ✊? https://t.co/pjldJ0WBT7 — GiveBlood NHS ❤ (@GiveBloodNHS) October 12, 2017

The sassy tweet has won praise for the team which is tasked with increasing blood donations – and has seen people promising to donate on the strength of their clapback.

I'm going to go and give blood asap and I want to formally record that I'm doing it because of this tweet. — Robin William Scott (@robinwscott) October 12, 2017

Seriously, you can take all my blood for that clap back!!! — Chizzy (@chizzyakudolu) October 12, 2017

Everyone should just go & give blood simply because of this AMAZING tweet ?? https://t.co/Gu29IE7BhR — Ghost Girl (@GhostGirl80) October 12, 2017

Others were just praising the account for how it called out racism.

No place for racism ?? ?? ?? @GiveBloodNHS reply is spot on! https://t.co/kfd2RSL1vI — Stu McHale (@stu_mchale) October 13, 2017

Oh NHSBT, I love you. If this isn’t a reason to give blood I don’t know what is. https://t.co/VvLXG44inh — Chloe (@chloelikes2talk) October 13, 2017

Well played @GiveBloodNHS ? There's absolutely no room for racism in saving lives. You can have an extra pint of me next time! https://t.co/dvEe6iKtrg — Amie Knott (@MrsAKnott) October 12, 2017

And many were left wondering about the Twitter user who started the whole thing.

This dude is sitting in a dark corner somewhere with 3rd degree burns wondering y the hell he came 4 the NHS!! @GiveBloodNHS I salute u ?? https://t.co/nFid8yPmOz — Louanna Lubega (@misslou81) October 12, 2017

I don't know you, so I might be wrong, but you don't seem like a good person. I hope your life gets better and that you learn to be kind. — Simon John Cox (@SimonJohnCox) October 12, 2017

The account appears to have been suspended – after several users tweeted that they had reported the account to Twitter.