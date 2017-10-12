Advertising
What are the best things to buy with your last round £1?
It’s like a financial Rolo
The round £1 will not be accepted in stores from Sunday as it’s replaced by a more secure 12-sided coin.
While some retailers have said they will give their shoppers a little extra time to spend the coin it really is time to say goodbye.
Here we look at the best ways to spend your last coin with the reverence of sharing your last Rolo…
Start a saving habit
Daily reminder
Cheers!
Of course, there was a time when the coin was the new kid on the block too. It replaced the £1 note which was legal tender until 1988.
Spring investment
Flower power
Feed the birds
If an insect suet feast isn’t to your taste – even if it is to Freddie’s – then there’s also a fruity suet feast – still only £1.
All change
Seasonal aisle
With Halloween nearly upon us and Christmas approaching, the £1 could be used to get yourself a head start for either season.
Chocolate
Take that £1 and end up with a whole load of change – in the shape of chocolate money. For 50p a bag, canny shoppers can change their £1 into two nets full of treats – although there’s no pound coins in the actual chocolates – round or 12-sided.
Toy
Surely the best way to spend £1 is to help a child understand the value of money. Although this toy money set is fantastically retro since the new £5 and £10 notes have come in, it could still be yours for £1.
Like the chocolate money, though, there’s no pound coin in the toy change supplied.
