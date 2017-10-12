What are the best things to buy with your last round £1?

The round £1 will not be accepted in stores from Sunday as it’s replaced by a more secure 12-sided coin.

While some retailers have said they will give their shoppers a little extra time to spend the coin it really is time to say goodbye.

Here we look at the best ways to spend your last coin with the reverence of sharing your last Rolo…

Start a saving habit

A £1 money box on sale in Poundland (PA)

Daily reminder

The £1 doormat from Poundland (PA)

Cheers!

Advertising

A £1 mini bottle of wine from Home Bargain (PA)

Of course, there was a time when the coin was the new kid on the block too. It replaced the £1 note which was legal tender until 1988.

Spring investment

A pack of £1 crocus bulbs from Wilkinson (PA)

Advertising

Flower power

A £1 flower from Wilkinson (PA)

Feed the birds

Bird feed available for £1 from Wilkinson (PA)

If an insect suet feast isn’t to your taste – even if it is to Freddie’s – then there’s also a fruity suet feast – still only £1.

All change

A £1 hair dye in Home Bargain (PA)

Seasonal aisle

For less than a £1 pick up a Halloween stake at Home Bargain (PA)

With Halloween nearly upon us and Christmas approaching, the £1 could be used to get yourself a head start for either season.

Chocolate



Chocolate coins for 50p a bag at Wilkinson (PA)

Take that £1 and end up with a whole load of change – in the shape of chocolate money. For 50p a bag, canny shoppers can change their £1 into two nets full of treats – although there’s no pound coins in the actual chocolates – round or 12-sided.

Toy



Toy money on sale for £1 from Poundland (PA)

Surely the best way to spend £1 is to help a child understand the value of money. Although this toy money set is fantastically retro since the new £5 and £10 notes have come in, it could still be yours for £1.

Like the chocolate money, though, there’s no pound coin in the toy change supplied.