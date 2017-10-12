This student got Greggs to turn one of its shops into a club for the night

A student managed to persuade Greggs the bakery to hold a free, open bar rave at one of its outlets for her and more than 50 friends.

Nikki Gardner, 21, posted on Facebook in late September asking the baker to throw a welcome back party for her in Birmingham, where she has just returned to university.

When you look up from your set and see someone waving a cheese slice at you.#ministryofgreggs pic.twitter.com/6mMt6FfrHc — Dan Kelly (@DanKellyDJ) October 12, 2017

“I didn’t really expect to get a reply,” Nikki told the Press Association after Wednesday night’s bash.

“They replied to the comment and I thought that would just be it, then I got a message and they said ‘we want to throw this party for you.’

“It all happened very quickly.”

Attendees lucky enough to get on Nikki’s guest list were treated to free alcohol and baked treats including sausage rolls, doughnuts and pastries – while Nikki was given an hour-long DJ set at the end.

“At the end they said if anyone wants to take some doughnuts home then go ahead, so people were walking out with armfuls of 10-15 doughnuts each.”

Students these days… #Birminghamunaayy #ministryofgreggs #beeninvitedtoahousepartybackonTiverton A post shared by Alexander Butler (@alexgbutler) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Nikki said the party ran from around 7pm to 10pm, before she and her friends went to their own afterparty.

#MinistryOfGreggs was a thing last night and was the most fun I've had in ages. pic.twitter.com/JG8lKcqpnL — Dan Kelly (@DanKellyDJ) October 12, 2017

So why Greggs?

“I don’t know,” said Nikki. “One day I was in there and thought it would be sick to have a party in here, because all the staff are so nice and I always have a lovely chat with them.

“I know it’s a bit random but I thought I may as well ask – if you don’t ask you don’t get.”

Raving in a Greggs??? Weirdest night at uni yet #ministryofgreggs — Francesca Foley (@frankiefoley_) October 11, 2017

So which high street shop would Nikki like to party in next?

“I haven’t really thought about it but maybe I should ask every single bakery chain or shop and see if they’d be up for it,” said Nikki.