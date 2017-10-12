This student found an epic way to bring Seinfeld to his halls

A college student in Arizona has built a door sensor which plays the Seinfeld theme and is trolling visitors to his room with it.

Evan Genuise, 18, captured the sensor and his bewildered-looking friend in a video he uploaded to Twitter, which has gone well and truly viral.

I build a door sensor for my dorm pic.twitter.com/veNXFobzPC — evan? (@earth2evn) October 3, 2017

Evan was inspired by a video on YouTube by Chloe Alix, which shows her original door sensor at work back in 2015.

Some on Twitter were wowed by Evan’s creation, asking for instructions on how to make their own.

If you post the instructions on how to make such a beautiful contraption on a diy site I will moderately appreciate you forever — i crave death (@suspencerrrrr) October 5, 2017

I must know how this was done…..for reasons — ⚘Kale⚘ (@Kalethedeer) October 5, 2017

Others suggested improvements.

I would do this, but with background crowd cheering loudly — ThatSpookyGuy (Boo) (@WinchesterMCNL) October 5, 2017

Now just grease the floor so people come sliding in like Kramer — ??B.B. Hoodlum?? (@TrashBoiAlex) October 5, 2017

I'd be coming in like Kramer everytime ?? pic.twitter.com/aMsPZwJ0Hd — ᏰᏋᏖᎧ (@fuxkboyy_) October 5, 2017

Luckily, Evan has kindly offered to make his own tutorial for fans – get ready for all sorts of door contraptions coming your way.