This Lego library is partially based on the building where it was created

A library Lego club has built a partial model of the building where it meets to celebrate library week.

(Halton Libraries)

The real self-service desks, and their Lego replica (Halton Libraries)

“It shares our PCs and self-service machines, and the book trolley is real. The computer desks are the same as in our junior library.

“We don’t have the high bookcases and ladders in the library though.”

Computer terminals in the Lego library (Halton Libraries)

(Halton Libraries)

“It’s our chance to highlight what we do and the activities we put on for all different ages,” added Hoolihan.

Tonight at Late Night Lego we built a Lego Library for #librariesweek! ❤️ #lovelibraries pic.twitter.com/RcN6agUSJ4 — Halton Libraries (@HaltonLibraries) October 10, 2017

Halton Lea, the main library in Runcorn, also runs a code club and reading groups plus job support and wellbeing sessions such as adult colouring-in and board games.

The Lego library shows users sat around a reading table, as seen for real at the library, as well as using computer desks.