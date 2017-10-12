Frightening footage shows conditions inside California’s wildfires

Dramatic footage released by a California sheriff’s office has shown the conditions facing firefighters in the region.

Wildfires tearing through the US state are on their way to becoming the deadliest in California history, and show no signs of slowing down.

The sheriff department in Sonoma County, which is home to almost 500,000 people and has so far reported a tentative figure of 11 deaths due to the fires, shared this.

One of our Deputies working the night the Fire began shot a quick video of the conditions the Deputies and Fire Personnel were facing at the onset of the Fire. This particular stretch of roadway was in the area of Franz Valley Rd at the onset of the fire’s entrance to Sonoma County. As both the Sheriff’s Office and a County Agency full of Sonoma County residents, we are proud of all who have risked harm to help each other out in times of peril. This is but one moment in a series of moments that will end up defining the strength of our Community through what will be a pinnacle moment in Sonoma County history. Please be safe, be calm, and be caring for your neighbors. We will get through this disaster together !!! Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Wednesday, October 11, 2017

“It’s going to continue to get worse before it gets better,” state fire chief Ken Pimlott said on Wednesday.

At least 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed, and entire cities have been evacuated as the 22 fires that were burning on Wednesday continued to spread.

Drone footage shows rubble and ash where homes once stood.

Hundreds of people are reported missing, according to Sonoma County sheriff Robert Giordano, who also expects the death toll to rise.

“The devastation is enormous,” he said. “We can’t even get into most areas.”