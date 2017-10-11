Vladimir Putin was given a puppy as a birthday gift and it was all totally normal

The Russian president has been given a puppy by the leader of Turkmenistan as a birthday gift.

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov presented Putin, who has just turned 65, with the little pooch at a meeting in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Putin previously received an Akita named Yume from a Japanese official and a Bulgarian shepherd named Buffy from Bulgaria’s leader in 2010.

(Alexei Nikolsky/AP)

Right?

(Maxim Shemetov/AP)

(Alexei Druzhinin/AP)

The little pup is a rare breed too – am alabai, a Turkmen shepherd dog.

And just look how cute it was when Putin put it down on the floor.