This policeman popped the question in the most unusual way

When a police officer’s girlfriend was pulled over and asked to perform a DUI test, she had no idea she would end up engaged at the end of it.

Deputy Kevin Bowes persuaded colleagues to help him ask girlfriend Ellen the most important question of his life, by pulling her over and asking her to perform tests usually taken to show a driver is under the influence.

Congratulations to future Mrs. Deputy BowesShe thought she was a suspect DUI driver but it was a traffic stop that changed her life. Watch as Deputy Bowes proposes to his future wife. We are so happy for you brother, and thank you for allowing us to be part of this wonderful moment. Welcome to the Tan & Green family, and may you have a wonderful life together. #LASD #AV411 #SheSaidYes Posted by Palmdale Sheriff's Station on Sunday, October 8, 2017

After spinning around again from the shock, Ellen drops to the floor in front of Bowes’ Palmdale Sheriff’s office colleagues, agreeing to marry the ecstatic Bowes.

The video was posted on Facebook by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station accompanying it with a sweet message from the force to one of its members.

“We are so happy for you brother, and thank you for allowing us to be part of this wonderful moment. Welcome to the Tan & Green family, and may you have a wonderful life together.”

