Menu

Advertising

9 things people would put on their ‘anti-bucket list’

Viral News | Published:

What have you done that you never will again?

A bucket list denotes a collection of achievements or experiences a person wants to accomplish in their lifetime – so, what would an anti-bucket list look like?

Episode 6 GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

Here are 9 of the finest and most popular answers.

1. Buy a house with a history of structural problems, no matter what repairs have been done – InstagramLincoln

House GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

I can run backwards pretty fast… Breaking your arm in two places is not fun – SoapSudGaming

Nba GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Go in to credit card debt – wseibert

Advertising

Dog GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Tooth extraction without sedation. The $200 for the gas is the best money I’ve ever spent – theshoegazer

Hulu GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Go drink for drink with an Aussie – Holden_place

The Bachelor Australia GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY
Viral News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News