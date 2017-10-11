Advertising
9 things people would put on their ‘anti-bucket list’
What have you done that you never will again?
A bucket list denotes a collection of achievements or experiences a person wants to accomplish in their lifetime – so, what would an anti-bucket list look like?
Here are 9 of the finest and most popular answers.
1. Buy a house with a history of structural problems, no matter what repairs have been done – InstagramLincoln
I can run backwards pretty fast… Breaking your arm in two places is not fun – SoapSudGaming
4. Go in to credit card debt – wseibert
6. Tooth extraction without sedation. The $200 for the gas is the best money I’ve ever spent – theshoegazer
8. Go drink for drink with an Aussie – Holden_place
