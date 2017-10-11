9 things people would put on their ‘anti-bucket list’

A bucket list denotes a collection of achievements or experiences a person wants to accomplish in their lifetime – so, what would an anti-bucket list look like?

Here are 9 of the finest and most popular answers.

1. Buy a house with a history of structural problems, no matter what repairs have been done – InstagramLincoln

I can run backwards pretty fast… Breaking your arm in two places is not fun – SoapSudGaming

4. Go in to credit card debt – wseibert

6. Tooth extraction without sedation. The $200 for the gas is the best money I’ve ever spent – theshoegazer

8. Go drink for drink with an Aussie – Holden_place